Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Cadence Bank $CADE

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $37.65 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.The business had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

