Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $143,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LAD opened at $336.40 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.32 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.