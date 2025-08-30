Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 5.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 714,617 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 189,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

