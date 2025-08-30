Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 10,448 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF $UPGD

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 12.12% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPGD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $75.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43.

About Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (UPGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg ANR Improvers index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-and mid-cap US stocks that are identified to have the most improved consensus ratings based on analyst recommendations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.