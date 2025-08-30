Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 1,223,697 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after buying an additional 234,557 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 127,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

