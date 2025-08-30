Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 13,499 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cactus worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cactus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cactus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.95 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

