Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 14,202 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Independence Realty Trust worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,132 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,400 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 806,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $18.10 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

