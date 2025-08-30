Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 15,164 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,584,000 after acquiring an additional 815,660 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,435,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 450,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

