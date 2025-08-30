Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 15,355 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $453.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.97. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $254.43 and a one year high of $457.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

