Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 292,853 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. ADAPT Investment Managers SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,559,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

