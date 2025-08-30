Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 32,633 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,436,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,974,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 251,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $106.45.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

