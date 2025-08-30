Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 36,200 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.37% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.6% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $54.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

