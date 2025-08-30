Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 55,856 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

