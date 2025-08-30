Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4%

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOD. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,636.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,765 shares of company stock worth $27,455,523 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

