Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $52.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 31.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $11,892,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

