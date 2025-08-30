Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Resideo Technologies worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 503.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,232,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,107,660 shares of company stock worth $179,370,672 and have sold 136,021 shares worth $4,091,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

