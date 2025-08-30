Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Review

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank Of Canada and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank Of Canada 0 4 5 1 2.70 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $177.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Royal Bank Of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Royal Bank Of Canada is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

45.3% of Royal Bank Of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Bank Of Canada pays an annual dividend of $4.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Royal Bank Of Canada pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank Of Canada has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Royal Bank Of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank Of Canada and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank Of Canada 14.03% 16.12% 0.89% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank Of Canada and Commonwealth Bank of Australia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank Of Canada $98.71 billion 2.07 $11.92 billion $9.47 15.36 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $61.51 billion 3.03 $9.01 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank Of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

Royal Bank Of Canada beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of wealth, investment, trust, banking, credit, and other advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients; asset management products to institutional and individual clients; and asset and investor services to financial institutions, asset managers, and asset owners. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, property and casualty, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital platforms; and independent brokers and partners. The company's Capital Markets segment offers advisory and origination, sales and trading, lending and financing, and transaction banking services to corporations, institutional clients, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides institutional banking services; funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services; home, car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance products, as well as retail, premium, business, offshore services. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.