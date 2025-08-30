Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 114,945 Shares of Freightcar America, Inc. $RAIL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 435.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freightcar America were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Freightcar America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freightcar America news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $68,565.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,326 shares in the company, valued at $432,300.34. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freightcar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Freightcar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.85.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

