Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $318.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.38 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $320.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

