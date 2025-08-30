Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CVRx, Inc. $CVRX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVRx were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 921,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.27. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. CVRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Friday, May 9th. William Blair raised CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVRX

CVRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.