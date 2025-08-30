Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $906,000 Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. $OLPX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 287.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 15.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $428,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 205,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 77,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $953.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $106.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLPX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

