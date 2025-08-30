Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,153 Shares of Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,406,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,425,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,802,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 955,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $127,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.56. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

