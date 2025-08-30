Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $842,000 Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 254,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

