Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.