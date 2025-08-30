Scotiabank Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $114.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.