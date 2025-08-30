Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Shake Shack worth $36,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 62.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 448,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SHAK opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,211 shares of company stock worth $9,247,216 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.