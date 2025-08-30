Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,051,895.44. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

