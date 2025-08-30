Silver Standard Resources Inc. $SSRM Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Silver Standard Resources were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.31 on Friday. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silver Standard Resources ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.85 to $18.95 in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Silver Standard Resources Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

