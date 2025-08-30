SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 239.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SK Telecom by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

