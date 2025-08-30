Snowflake Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 122,765 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof153% compared to the typical volume of 48,481 call options.
Snowflake Trading Down 1.0%
NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day moving average is $185.91. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,321.84. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. HSBC cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
