SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

