SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Stake Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

