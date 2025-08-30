Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 15,075 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.37.

Apple Stock Down 0.2%

AAPL stock opened at $232.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

