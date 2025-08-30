T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.19% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $47.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

