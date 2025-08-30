The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.89). Approximately 149,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,039,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.90).

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.37. The stock has a market cap of £486.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9,953.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

