Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust $TBLD Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

NASDAQ TBLD opened at $20.01 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

