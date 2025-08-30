UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.6%

SJM opened at $110.55 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.