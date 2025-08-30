UBS Group Increases Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $16.75

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $16.75 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE GES opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $875.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 1.24. Guess? has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.72 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Guess? by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Guess? by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 809,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

