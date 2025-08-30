Under Armour, Inc. $UAA Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,383 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of UAA opened at $4.99 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

