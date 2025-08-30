US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of USFD opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

