V2X, Inc. $VVX Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of V2X worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in V2X by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 239.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in V2X by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other V2X news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $705,059.67. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VVX opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

