Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valaris by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Valaris by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

