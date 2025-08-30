VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF $MOTI Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period.

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

