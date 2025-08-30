Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.24 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

