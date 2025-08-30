Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $603.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.41. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

