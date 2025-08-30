Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 191.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994,775 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $12,654,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $11,755,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 421,377 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

