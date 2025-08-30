Virco Manufacturing Corporation $VIRC Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Virco Manufacturing worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Manufacturing stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Virco Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Virco Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Virco Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Virco Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

