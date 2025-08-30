Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.68.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $610.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,989,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 171,718 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 568,955 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 1,111,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 141,066 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

