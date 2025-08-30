Wabash National Corporation $WNC Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 314.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 255.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 268.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1,520.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 982.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WNC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $453.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Wabash National Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently -13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.