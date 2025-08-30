Wall Street Zen Downgrades Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Sell

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $20.90 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $571.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.